SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga is officially the top dog in the world of college basketball.

The Bulldogs moved up one spot to No. 1 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday morning. Gonzaga has been ranked in the Top 10 all season, including starting the season at No. 8 in the AP poll.

Right now, the Zags hold the longest active home (30 games) and road (11 games) winning streaks in college basketball, and have won five straight games since their one loss of the season to Michigan.

Gonzaga most recently beat Eastern Washington University 112-77 in the Kennel on Saturday.

The Zags also nabbed the No. 1 spot on March Madness analyst Andy Katz’s Power 36 rankings on Monday.

Monday is the fifth time in program history that Gonzaga has risen to No. 1 on the AP poll.

Last season, Gonzaga spent five weeks at No. 1 after a historic win over Duke at the Maui Invitational.

The Bulldogs were No. 1 in in the last three rankings of the 2012-13 season, prior to the NCAA Tournament.

GU also climbed to No. 1 for four straight weeks after a 22-0 start to the 2016-17 season. The Zags were No. 1 for four straight weeks, before finishing the regular season 29-1, and advancing to the national championship game.

The Zags take on the Detroit Titans on Monday, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. in Spokane. The game airs on ATSN.

The Bulldogs open West Coast Conference play at Portland on Jan. 2.

