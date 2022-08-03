Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s: How to watch WCC Championship Game on Tuesday

No. 1 Gonzaga faces No. 17 Saint Mary's in the WCC Championship game. Both teams will be looking to make their case to the NCAA Tournament selection team.

LAS VEGAS — The no. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs men’s basketball team faces no. 17 Saint Mary’s in the Championship game of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Tuesday. Both teams are locks for the NCAA Tournament but a win could help each team with seeding.

Gonzaga will be looking for revenge after ending the regular season with a loss at Saint Mary’s. Prior to the loss, the Zags had won 17 games in a row and secured the top spot in the AP Top 25 poll.

Both the Zags and Gaels played closer games than expected in the WCC semifinals and a strong start could be key to this game.

Game time and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s men’s basketball game is on, here are the details:

The Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s WCC men’s basketball tournament game will be aired on ESPN. The tip-off is at 6:00 p.m. The game will also be streamed online on Watch ESPN.

Bulldogs vs Gaels

This is the third meeting this season between Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s. The Gaels are the only team in the WCC to beat the Zags this season. Saint Mary’s won at home 67-57 to close out the regular season. Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren struggled in the game, combining for just 12 points. The loss also ended a 17-game win streak for the Zags.

“It’s kind of life in late February and early March, especially on the road,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said after the loss.

The Bulldogs beat the Gaels at home earlier in the season, with a convincing 74-58 win. Timme scored 25 points and added 8 rebounds to lead the Zags in the game. Holmgren added 11 points and 13 rebounds.

While both teams will go on to play in the NCAA Tournament, their seeding could change depending on this game.

Gonzaga is currently projected as the top seed overall. A loss would likely see them keep a number one seed but it opens the door for another team to take the top overall spot.