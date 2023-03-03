Gonzaga vs Ole Miss: How to watch Friday's Women's NCAA Tournament basketball game

The No. 9 Gonzaga Women's basketball team faces No. 8 Ole Miss in the First Round of the Women's NCAA Basketball Tournament.

Example video title will go here for this video

STANFORD, Calif — The Gonzaga Women's Basketball team is headed to Stanford to face Ole Miss in the opening round of the Women's NCAA Basketball Tournament.

The selection committee gave the Zags a No. 9 seed despite the team's 28-4 record and spending most of the season ranked. Ole Miss, which has the higher No. 8 seed, has a record of 23-8.

Whichever team wins likely faces the challenge of playing No. 1 Stanford on their home court in the Second Round.

Gonzaga made the tournament as an at-large team after losing to Portland in the West Coast Conference Championship game. Ole Miss finished 4th in the SEC during the regular season and lost to South Carolina in the SECTournament.

Game time, channel, and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-Ole Miss game is on, here are the details.

The No. 9 Gonzaga vs No. 8 Ole Miss NCAA Tournament basketball game starts at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 17. The game will be played at Maples Pavilion on the campus of Stanford University.

The game will air nationally on ESPNU. The game will also stream online via WatchESPN.

Bulldogs vs Rebels

This Gonzaga team is finally getting healthy as it enters the NCAA Tournament. The team played at times this year with as few as seven players. Starters Kayleigh Truong and Eliza Hollingsworth, along with forward Maud Huijbens all missed significant time.

Gonzaga Women's Basketball Head Coach Lisa Fortier managed to keep the team on track, despite the injuries, and was named the WCC Coach of the Year.

The Gonzaga team was led by guard Kaylynne Truong, who was named the 2023 WCC Player of the Year. Kaylynne stepped up after her sister went down with an injury. She averaged a career-high 16.1 points per game, while dishing out 5 assists, and averaging 1.6 steals per game.

Forward Yvonne Ejim also had a breakout year for the Zags. Ejim was named a finalist for the Mid-Major Player of the Year Award. She averaged 16.7 points per game along with 8.4 rebounds.

Brynna Maxwell joined Gonzaga this season and quickly established herself as one of the best long-range shooters in the country. Maxwell hit a three-pointer in 31 of 32 games this season and is shooting 49.4% from three-point range. She averaged 13.8 points per game this season for Gonzaga.

Ole Miss is making its second straight NCAA Tournament appearance. The Rebels have the 25th-best defense in the nation and are 20-0 when holding opponents to 60 points or less.

Ole Miss is led by senior guard Angel Baker who is averaging 15.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Junior forward Madison Scott adds 11.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Watch Locked on Zags on KREM 2+. New episodes post daily. Click here to learn how to add KREM 2+ to Roku and Fire TV.

Related Articles Gonzaga women face Ole Miss in first round of NCAA Tournament

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.