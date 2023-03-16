Gonzaga vs Grand Canyon: How to watch Friday's NCAA Tournament basketball game

No. 3 Gonzaga faces No. 14 Grand Canyon University in the First Round of March Madness on Friday,

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The path to the NCAA Championship is now set for the Gonzaga Bulldogs Men's Basketball team.

The Zags earned a No. 3 seed, and open the NCAA Tournament against No. 14 Grand Canyon University (24-11). The game will be played at Ball Arena in Denver on Friday.

Gonzaga ended the regular season with a 28-5 record after beating Saint Mary's for the West Coast Conference Championship. The Bulldogs ended the regular season on a nine-game winning streak, including two convincing wins against a ranked Saint Mary's team.

Grand Canyon won the WAC Tournament to earn a trip to the Big Dance.

Game time, channel, and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-Grand Canyon University game is on, here are the details.

The No. 3 Gonzaga vs No. 14 Grand Canyon NCAA Tournament basketball game starts at 4:35 p.m. on Friday, March 17. The game will be played at Ball Arena in Denver.

The game will air nationally on truTV. The game will also stream online via truTV, though a subscription is needed for full access. Streaming of all games is also available through NCAA.com, but a cable subscription may be required.

Bulldogs vs Antelopes

The undeniable leader of this year's Gonzaga team is senior Drew Timme. The forward announced he would not return for a 5th year at Gonzaga, meaning this tournament is his final chance to bring Gonzaga the elusive NCAA Title.

Timme had an excellent season for Gonzaga and was named First-Team All-American by the Sporting News.

Timme averaged a career-high 20.9 points per game, along with 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Timme also set the school record for points in a career, with 2,210 and counting.

Julian Strawther has taken a huge step forward this season and provided Gonzaga with a second source of offense. The junior guard is averaging 15.1 points per game this season along with 5.9 rebounds. He was named to the WCC All-Conference First Team.

Anton Watson had been a spark for Gonzaga, coming up big on both ends of the court. The Senior forward is averaging a career-high 11.3 points per game, along with 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

Watch Locked on Zags on KREM 2+. New episodes post daily. Click here to learn how to add KREM 2+ to Roku and Fire TV.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.