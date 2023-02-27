'I’m moving on” | Gonzaga's Drew Timme confirms he will not return next season, reports say

Fans will have a chance to say goodbye to Timme during Wednesday night's game at The Kennel.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — After four years with Gonzaga, it appears that Timme Time is running out.

Senior forward Drew Timme told The Athletic’s Seth Davis that this is his last season with the Zags, skipping a final year of eligibility that he had available because of Covid.

“I’ve done my four years,” Timme told The Athletic. “I’m a senior, and I’m moving on.”

The announcement removes any questions ahead of Gonzaga’s final home game of the season on Wednesday. That game was already slated as senior night. By announcing his decision before the game, fans will get the opportunity to appropriately celebrate Timme and what he has meant to the school.

“Drew basically said I want my party. I want you all to celebrate me. And I'm going to make it clear that this is it. I'm done,” Andy Patton with Locked on Zags said in his daily podcast.

When it comes to Timme, of course, there are the stats and awards.

Timme is currently averaging a career-best 21.2 points per game, along with 7.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.

He will likely leave Gonzaga as the program’s all-time leading scorer (he currently trails Frank Burgess by 39 points). He already holds the record for most field goals made. Timme is also a two-time All-American.

What’s harder to quantify is the impact Timme has made on Gonzaga beyond the basketball court.

“Drew to me embodies Gonzaga basketball, he is Gonzaga basketball. His story is the story of Gonzaga basketball in so many ways,” Patton said. “But Drew also embodies college. And I think losing Drew. I think we feel that more because of how much he reminds us of college.”

Expect The Kennel to reach another level of loud on Wednesday as the team celebrates its seniors. Timme is one of four players who could be a part of the ceremonies. Guard Rasir Bolton is in his fifth year. while seniors Anton Watson and Malachi Smith have the option to come back for a fifth season.

Watch Locked on Zags on KREM 2+. New episodes post daily. Click here to learn how to add KREM 2+ to Roku and Fire TV.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.