The Bulldogs will face #1 Baylor on Monday at 6 p.m. PT with a chance at the program's first national title on the line.

INDIANAPOLIS — The #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs are on to the NCAA Tournament's National Championship game after beating the #11 UCLA Bruins 93-90 in overtime in the Final Four after a buzzer beater by Jalen Suggs.

Suggs hit the shot from just inside half-court as time expired to put the Bulldogs into the title game.

The Bulldogs are the top-overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Bruins were an 11-seed and had to win a First Four game.

The #1 Bulldogs will play #1 Baylor Bears on Monday at 6 p.m. PT on KREM 2 for the National Championship. It would be the first national title in program history.

The game against UCLA on Saturday was close from the tip, with Gonzaga taking a one-point lead into halftime, 45-44.

This marks Gonzaga’s second National Championship appearance, with the first coming in 2017 when the Bulldogs lost to North Carolina.