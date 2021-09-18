Weather forces Cambia Portland Classic to suspend play Saturday

Wind and rain made for dangerous conditions at the Oregon Golf Club.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Weather is causing major issues ahead of the third round of the Cambia Portland Classic. The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) announced Saturday morning that the event has been cancelled for Saturday.

Tournament officials announced on Twitter that heavy overnight rain and wind is making it too dangerous for fans to attend.

"The safety of our fans, volunteers, players, and staff is our top priority, and we appreciate your understanding of the conditions today," tournament officials said on Twitter.

If you purchased tickets online, your Eventbrite confirmation email will have instructions on how to receive a refund.

Due to heavy overnight rain and wind, we have made the difficult decision not to allow spectators on site at the Cambia Portland Classic today. The safety of our fans, volunteers, players, and staff is our top priority, and we appreciate your understanding of the conditions today — Cambia Portland Classic (@PortlandClassic) September 18, 2021

Due to course conditions and an extended forecast with more rain, Saturday play has been cancelled at the @PortlandClassic.



We will determine whether the event will be played over 54 or 72 holes prior to beginning play on Sunday.



MORE DETAILS ⬇️ https://t.co/THlHT64S5z — LPGA (@LPGA) September 18, 2021

The LPGA made a post on Twitter just after 11:00 a.m. in another update on the golf tournament announcing all gameplay for the rest of the day was suspended.

Officials with the Cambia Portland Classic will determine if golfers will resume play on Sunday and whether the event will be played over 54 or 72 holes.

Tournament officials will continue to monitor the rainfall and assess the golf course in hopes of continuing the third round of play on Sunday at 7:15 a.m.