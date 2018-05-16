NEWBERG, Ore. -- For the first time ever, George Fox University will have a player in the NCAA Division III National tennis tournament.

Senior Spencer Watanabe will represent the Bruins at the tournament next week. Watanabe said it’s amazing to get the chance to go to the nationals.

He never expected this kind of success when he enrolled at George Fox.

“My junior ranking wasn’t that high but coach Neal took a chance on me," Watanbe said.

He credits his teammates with a lot of his success.

Head coach Neal Ninteman says making it to the national tournament is a fitting end for Watanabe’s college career.

© 2018 KGW