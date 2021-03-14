Friday Night Flights: Week 2 highlights

x
KGW's Friday Night Flights with Orlando Sanchez is back to bring you highlights of the top games and biggest plays of the high school football season.
Credit: KGW
Friday Night Flights with Orlando Sanchez

An abridged high school football season in Oregon and Washington is underway after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the season from being played in the fall as usual.

And while things may look different with capacity restrictions, KGW's Friday Night Flights with Orlando Sanchez is back to bring you highlights of the top games and biggest plays. The show airs during KGW News at 11 each Friday night of the high school football season.

You can watch the full show and highlights of each game below.

Full show

Game highlights

Sunset wins in 20-0 victory over Mountainside

Westview beats Southridge 35-24

Jesuit defeats Clackamas 20-12

West Linn beats Lakeridge 41-2

Tualatin wins in 41-28 victory over North Medford

Sherwood beats McMinnville 50-7

Newberg beats Liberty 38-8

The Dalles wins in 27-6 victory over Putnam

La Salle defeats St. Helens 63-19

Canby beats Hillsboro 48-0

Scores

For scores of all the games in Oregon, visit the OSAA website.

