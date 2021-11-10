Friday Night Flights: Playoffs round 2 preview

Here's a look at the second round games in Oregon and Southwest Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's on to the second week of the postseason for high school football teams across Oregon and Southwest Washington. Let's take a look at the second round matchups:

All games are Friday, Nov. 12 unless noted otherwise:

OREGON 6A

(16) McNary at (1) Lake Oswego — McNary is into round two after taking care of North Medford 37-7 last week. The Celtics used a stifling defense, getting lots of pressure on the quarterback and holding North Medford to less than 200 yards of total offense. They'll need a repeat performance if they want to upset Lake Oswego. The Lakers jumped out to a 42-10 lead over Newberg and held off a furious comeback to earn a 49-40 win. QB Jack Layne completed 16 of 21 passes for 286 yards with three touchdowns. The winner of this game advances to the quarterfinals against the winner of:

(9) Jesuit at (8) Clackamas — Jesuit had few problems against Liberty in the first round, getting a 62-6 win. The Crusaders scored 35 points in the 2nd quarter alone. Sophomore quarterback Jacob Hutchinson threw 3 touchdown passes, all to sophomore WR Jace Burton. Clackamas scored a 31-18 win over Sunset. Starting QB Blake Baker had to leave the game with an injury. His status could be a big factor in round two.

(21) Sherwood at (5) West Salem — Sherwood made the long trek to Sandy and scored big in a 51-32 win. The Bowmen have now won six straight games. QB Teague Clemmer went 19 of 27 for 310 yards with two touchdowns in the win. They'll need another strong performance from him and the rest of the offense as they make another road trip, this time to West Salem. The Titans have recorded two straight shutout wins. In round one, it was a 42-0 win over Jefferson. And listen to this stat: Including the playoffs, they now have three offensive players with more than 500 yards on the season and 12 touchdowns each. Winner of this game advances to meet the winner of:

(20) Mountainside at (4) Central Catholic — Can they do it again? In 2019, Mountainside pulled off the major upset over #1 seed Tigard in the second round. This year's seniors were sophomores on that team. They have a similar task this week against Central Catholic. The Rams easily dispatched Oregon City 49-0 in round one. QB Cru Newman threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more. Mountainside got a nice road win, beating Sprague 13-7. After giving up a touchdown on the opening possession, the Mavericks' Defense shut things down. Brian Mannion hit Bowen Stinson with a touchdown pass to allow the Mavs to move on.

(14) Westview at (3) Tualatin — Hide the children and the defensive coordinators. This one has a real good chance to be an offensive shootout. Westview beat Barlow 57-34 to get out of the first round. RB Jordan Fisher ran for 294 yards and six touchdowns in the Wildcats' win. It was their 8th game of the season scoring more than 40 points. Tualatin has now scored 40+ points in seven games. The Timberwolves beat Mountain View out of Bend 48-17. Jack Wagner got two scores, one on offense & a pick-6 on Defense. Winner here moves on to meet the winner of:

(11) Roseburg at (6) Summit — Roseburg got its first playoff win since 2013 by beating Tigard 42-17. They'll head East to Bend to meet Summit. The Storm beat South Medford 27-0 to advance to the second round.

(10) Lakeridge at (7) Sheldon — Lakeridge came back from a 14-0 half-time deficit to beat Grant 28-14. Jake Reichle ran for two scores, part of 163 rushing yards, to lead the Pacers. They'll need that rushing to be strong when they visit Eugene. Sheldon can put up points quickly. The Irish beat Roosevelt 59-24. QB Brock Thomas passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more. Winner here advances to the quarterfinals to meet the winner of:

(18) South Salem at (2) West Linn — South Salem makes its second straight trip to the Portland/Vancouver Metro area. The Saxons beat David Douglas 40-27 in round one. They forced a couple of big turnovers (including a blocked punt) to do it. A couple more turnovers would be really useful this week against West Linn. The Lions handled Bend 35-13 to make it here to the second round.

OREGON 5A

(8) Hood River Valley at (1) Wilsonville — Hood River Valley is into the quarterfinals after a 19-7 win over South Albany. They scored 13 of those points in the second quarter to get the lead. Wilsonville spotted Churchill a 14-7 halftime lead, but then scored 35 unanswered points in the second half in a 42-14 win. Both teams will not want to give up a two score early in this matchup. Winner here advances to the semi-finals against the winner of:

(5) Thurston at (4) Canby — Thurston beat Ridgeview 31-2 in the first round. The Colts defense allowed Ridgeview only 32 yards of total offense. They'll want that type of effort again as they travel to Canby. The Cougars beat Lebanon 37-7 for their first playoff win since 2013. The Cougars want to keep their high-octane offense going. 37 points is actually one of their lower-scoring outputs this season.

(11) Dallas at (3) West Albany — Dallas made the long trip east to Pendleton and came away with a 7-6 win. Logan Person had 101 yards rushing along with the Dragons' lone TD. Their win sets up a rematch with West Albany, who beat Scappoose 35-0 in round one. The Bulldogs' defense made two goal-line stands early in the game, setting the tone for the win. West Albany won 21-9 when these teams met back in week four of the season. Dallas' coaches believe they're a much better team than they were back then. Winner here advances to meet the winner of:

(7) North Salem at (2) Silverton — Last week, we talked a lot about McKay's return to the playoffs, but North Salem's breakthrough season was equally impressive. The Vikings beat Crater 27-11 in their first playoff game since 2004. Josiah Davis rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns to continue his impressive season. Speaking of McKay, they fell to Silverton 42-7 in the first round. The Foxes' Alejandro Briseno ran for three scores in the win. Silverton is looking to reach the semi-finals for the second straight playoffs.

Washington 4A

How the field was set:

The 16 winners from last week's "Week 10" matchups qualified for the State Tournament. A selection committee then seeded the teams.

12) Puyallup at (5) Camas (Saturday) — Camas got a dominant 57-20 win over Mount Rainier in week 10. It earned the Papermakers the #5 seed in the State Tournament. Not bad for a team that started 0-4. Puyallup went 7-2 in the regular season. The Vikings beat Mount Si on the road 35-14 in week 10 to reach the state tournament.

(10) Skyview at (7) Sumner (Saturday) -- Skyview is the #10 seed in the state tournament after a 28-7 win over Kamiak in week 10. We often see the Storm putting up offensive highlights, but their defense especially in the victory, locking things down in the red zone to keep the normally high-flying Kamiak offense out of the endzone. They'll need an equally strong performance as they visit a Sumner team that went 8-1 in the regular season. The Spartans beat Tahoma 59-21 in the week 10 round to get here.

Washington 3A

How the field was set:

The 16 winners from last week's "Week 10" matchups qualified for the State Tournament. A selection committee then seeded the teams.