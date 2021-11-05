x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Friday Night Flights: November 5, 2021

The Playoffs are here!!!! We've got the 1st Round of the Oregon playoffs & Week 10 in SW Washington.
Credit: KGW

Full Show:

Individual Game Highlights & Scores

*Home teams in CAPS

OREGON 6A 1st ROUND

LAKE OSWEGO 49, Newberg 40

McNARY 37, North Medford 7

JESUIT 62, Liberty 6

CLACKAMAS 31, Sunset 18

WEST SALEM 42, Jefferson 0

Sherwood 51, SANDY 32

Mountainside 13, SPRAGUE 7

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 49, Oregon City 0

TUALATIN 48, Mountain View 17

WESTVIEW 57, Barlow 34

ROSEBURG 42, Tigard 17

SUMMIT 21, South Medford 0

SHELDON 59, Roosevelt 24

LAKERIDGE 28, Grant 14

South Salem 40, DAVID DOUGLAS 27

WEST LINN 35, Bend 13

OREGON 5A 1st ROUND

WILSONVILLE 42, Churchill 14

HOOD RIVER VALLEY 19, South Albany 7

THURSTON 31, Ridgeview 2

CANBY 37, Lebanon 7

WEST ALBANY 35, Scappoose 0

Dallas 7, PENDLETON 6

NORTH SALEM 27, Crater 11

SILVERTON 42, McKay 7

WASHINGTON "WEEK 10"

-- winners advance to state tournament

CAMAS 57, Mt. Rainier 20

SKYVIEW 28, Kamiak 7

Kelso 41, AUBURN-RIVERSIDE 21

Seattle Prep 38, MOUNTAIN VIEW 27

In Other News

Blazers investigating GM Neil Olshey over alleged workplace misconduct