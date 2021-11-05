Friday Night Flights: November 5, 2021

Individual Game Highlights & Scores
*Home teams in CAPS
OREGON 6A 1st ROUND
CLACKAMAS 31, Sunset 18
WEST SALEM 42, Jefferson 0
Sherwood 51, SANDY 32
ROSEBURG 42, Tigard 17
SUMMIT 21, South Medford 0
SHELDON 59, Roosevelt 24
LAKERIDGE 28, Grant 14
OREGON 5A 1st ROUND
HOOD RIVER VALLEY 19, South Albany 7
THURSTON 31, Ridgeview 2
WEST ALBANY 35, Scappoose 0
Dallas 7, PENDLETON 6
WASHINGTON "WEEK 10"
-- winners advance to state tournament
Kelso 41, AUBURN-RIVERSIDE 21
Seattle Prep 38, MOUNTAIN VIEW 27