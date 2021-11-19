x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Friday Night Flights: November 19, 2021

We're down to the 6A Quarterfinals & 5A Semi-Finals in Oregon
Credit: KGW

Full Show:

Individual Game Highlights & Scores

*Home teams in CAPS

OREGON 6A Quarterfinals

Jesuit 56, LAKE OSWEGO 49

-- Raw Sky8 Video from Jesuit at Lake Oswego

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 63, Sherwood 21

-- Raw Sky8 Video from Sherwood at Central Catholic

WEST LINN 10, Lakeridge 7 (OT)

-- Raw Sky8 Video from Lakeridge at West Linn

TUALATIN 42, Summit 13

-- Raw Sky8 Video from Summit at Tualatin

OREGON 5A Semi-Finals

SILVERTON 44, West Albany 14

Thurston 34, WILSONVILLE 14

In Other News

Concerns grow over Chinese tennis star