Sports Friday Night Flights: November 19, 2021 We're down to the 6A Quarterfinals & 5A Semi-Finals in Oregon Credit: KGW Full Show: Individual Game Highlights & Scores *Home teams in CAPS OREGON 6A Quarterfinals Jesuit 56, LAKE OSWEGO 49 -- Raw Sky8 Video from Jesuit at Lake Oswego CENTRAL CATHOLIC 63, Sherwood 21 -- Raw Sky8 Video from Sherwood at Central Catholic WEST LINN 10, Lakeridge 7 (OT) -- Raw Sky8 Video from Lakeridge at West Linn TUALATIN 42, Summit 13 -- Raw Sky8 Video from Summit at Tualatin OREGON 5A Semi-Finals SILVERTON 44, West Albany 14 Thurston 34, WILSONVILLE 14