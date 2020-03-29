SEATTLE — Former Washington football coach Jim Lambright has died at age 77, the school announced.

Lambright spent nearly four decades associated with the Washington program as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

No cause of death was given.

Lambright was arrested in 2014 and at that time his family stated he was suffering from dementia and his condition was worsening.

He played for the Huskies from 1962-64. He returned as an assistant coach in 1969 and took over as head coach in 1993 following the abrupt retirement of Don James. Lambright was 44-25-1 as head coach but was fired after the 1998 season.