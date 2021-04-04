x
Former Gonzaga players, local leaders react to Bulldogs thrilling buzzer beater win

Freshman guard Jalen Suggs pulled up from just inside half-court and banked in a three to send the Bulldogs to the program's second National Championship game.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs beat #11 UCLA 93-90 in overtime in the Final Four to secure their spot in the National Championship on a thrilling buzzer beater by Jalen Suggs.

Suggs pulled up from just inside half-court and banked in a three as time expired to put the Bulldogs in the title game over the Bruins.

Former players, local leaders and the Gonzaga men's basketball Twitter account itself reacted to the shot on social media as the Bulldogs continue to chase a historic perfect season and the first national title in the program's history.

Here's some of the best reactions from former players, local leaders and the Gonzaga Twitter account itself.

Former player Zach Collins

Gonzaga women's player Jill Townsend

Former player Killian Tillie

Former player Admon Gilder

Washington Governor Jay Inslee

NBA Superstar Lebron James

Gonzaga men's basketball Twitter account

Washington 3rd District State Representative Marcus Riccelli

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward

