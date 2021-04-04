Former Gonzaga players, local leaders react to Bulldogs thrilling buzzer beater win

Freshman guard Jalen Suggs pulled up from just inside half-court and banked in a three to send the Bulldogs to the program's second National Championship game.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs beat #11 UCLA 93-90 in overtime in the Final Four to secure their spot in the National Championship on a thrilling buzzer beater by Jalen Suggs.

Suggs pulled up from just inside half-court and banked in a three as time expired to put the Bulldogs in the title game over the Bruins.

Former players, local leaders and the Gonzaga men's basketball Twitter account itself reacted to the shot on social media as the Bulldogs continue to chase a historic perfect season and the first national title in the program's history.

Here's some of the best reactions from former players, local leaders and the Gonzaga Twitter account itself.

Never count the zags out. Never. https://t.co/C5OrZCW6X1 — Jill Townsend (@jtown_32) April 4, 2021

That was crazy 🤯🤯 — Killian Tillie (@KillianTillie) April 4, 2021

Jojo🔥 — Admon Gilder Jr (@hph_lilmon) April 4, 2021

Anyone who has ever picked up a ball knows that game was one for the ages. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) April 4, 2021

One of the best games I’ve seen in a very long time!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2021

I said SUGGS about to hit this as soon as he crossed half court. GAME!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2021

OMG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2021

Gonzaga men's basketball Twitter account

For Immediate Release: While State Representative Marcus Riccelli is resting his body and vocal chords after the .@ZagMBB last second victory - we expect a full recovery by Monday night. We are grateful for all the nice messages and outpouring of support! #UnitedWeZag #waleg pic.twitter.com/zNEu7BZYbf — Marcus Riccelli (@marcusriccelli) April 4, 2021