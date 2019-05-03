PORTLAND, Ore. — Former Adidas executive Jim Gatto has been sentenced to nine months in jail after his conviction in a high-profile college basketball corruption trial.
Gatto and two co-defendants were sentenced Tuesday morning at the federal courthouse in Lower Manhattan. He and two co-defendants were convicted in October of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud after steering illicit payments to amateur basketball players.
RELATED: Defendants in NCAA corruption trial found guilty on all counts
Gatto's co-defendants were each sentenced to six months.
Seth Wenig
Former Business Journal staff reporter Clare Duffy covered the sentencing.
This story will be updated.