PORTLAND, Ore. — Former Adidas executive Jim Gatto has been sentenced to nine months in jail after his conviction in a high-profile college basketball corruption trial.

Gatto and two co-defendants were sentenced Tuesday morning at the federal courthouse in Lower Manhattan. He and two co-defendants were convicted in October of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud after steering illicit payments to amateur basketball players.

RELATED: Defendants in NCAA corruption trial found guilty on all counts

Gatto's co-defendants were each sentenced to six months.

Former Adidas executive Jim Gatto arrives to court for sentencing in New York, Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Seth Wenig

Former Business Journal staff reporter Clare Duffy covered the sentencing.

This story will be updated.