No. 3 Oregon has big 4th quarter in 41-19 win over Arizona

The Ducks are the lone undefeated team left in the Pac-12.
Credit: AP
Oregon cornerback Mykael Wright (2) celebrates his interception with Oregon safety Verone McKinley III (23) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

EUGENE, Ore. — Anthony Brown threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 3 Oregon handed Arizona its 16th straight loss with a 41-19 victory on Saturday night. Oregon (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) extended its winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 15 games. 

The Ducks are the lone undefeated team left in the Pac-12. Despite being winless this season, the Wildcats (0-4, 0-1) closed to within 24-19 late in the third quarter on Drake Anderson’s 1-yard touchdown run. 

Next Oregon will face Stanford on Saturday, Oct. 2. Kickoff for that game is set for 12:30 p.m.

Credit: AP
Oregon safety Bennett Williams (15) dives to make an interception in front of Arizona offensive linemen Josh McCauley (50) and Donovan Laie (78) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

