x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Football

Beavers batter Trojans for first win in Coliseum since 1960

The Beavers ended a 24-game losing streak — dating to 1960 — at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Credit: AP
Oregon State tight end Teagan Quitoriano (84) stiff-arms Southern California linebacker Drake Jackson (99) after a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES — Chance Nolan threw four touchdown passes and Oregon State beat Southern California 45-27. 

Tyjon Lindsey had five receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns, B.J. Baylor ran for 158 yards, and the Beavers ended a 24-game losing streak — dating to 1960 — at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kedon Slovis threw for 355 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions as the Trojans lost their second straight home game as double-digit favorites. 

It was the first home game for interim coach Donte Williams, who replaced Clay Helton two days after a 42-28 loss to Stanford on September 11.

Oregon State will take on the Washington Huskies on Saturday, Oct. 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Credit: AP
Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan, right, throws as Southern California linebacker Drake Jackson (99) closes in during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Related Articles