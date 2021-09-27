Beavers batter Trojans for first win in Coliseum since 1960

Tyjon Lindsey had five receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns, B.J. Baylor ran for 158 yards, and the Beavers ended a 24-game losing streak — dating to 1960 — at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kedon Slovis threw for 355 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions as the Trojans lost their second straight home game as double-digit favorites.