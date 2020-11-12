Ducks-Huskies football game canceled after UW players test positive for COVID-19

EUGENE, Ore. — This Saturday's Oregon Ducks football game against the Washington Huskies has been canceled because University of Washington (UW) players tested positive for COVID-19, the Pac-12 Conference announced Thursday.
The game had been scheduled to be played at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
"This decision was made under the Pac-12's football game cancellation policy due to Washington not having the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for the game due to a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols," the conference said in a statement.
The game will be declared no contest under the Pac-12's policy.
The Huskies canceled Wednesday's football practice and put all team-related activities on pause "due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within the program,” according to Assistant Athletic Director for Athletic Communications Jeff Bechthold.
The game's cancellation could have seismic ramifications for the UW season and the Pac-12.