ENGLAND, UK — Novak Djokovic became the first man in 71 years to win Wimbledon after facing match points in the final, coming back to beat Roger Federer in an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker Sunday.

By barely emerging to win 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3) after nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Djokovic claimed his fifth championship at the All England Club and second in a row.

Djokovic edges Federer in 5 sets for 5th Wimbledon trophy Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after scoring a point in the 3rd set tiebreak with Switzerland's Roger Federer during the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Britain's Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William watch Serbia's Novak Djokovic play Switzerland's Roger Federer during the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland) Switzerland's Roger Federer is dejected after losing a point to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (Adrian Dennis/Pool Photo via AP) Switzerland's Roger Federer returns the ball to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland) Serbia's Novak Djokovic is dejected after losing a point to Switzerland's Roger Federer during the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland) Switzerland's Roger Federer plays a return to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (Laurence Griffiths/Pool Photo via AP)

This triumph also earned Djokovic his 16th Grand Slam trophy, moving him closer to the only men ahead of him in tennis history: Federer with 20, and Rafael Nadal with 18.

Federer has ruled grass courts since the early 2000s; he has won Wimbledon eight times dating to 2003, and this was his record 12th appearance in the title match. But Djokovic is now 3-0 against Federer in finals at the place and 4-0 against him in five-setters.

This one was unlike any other, though.