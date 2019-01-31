PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard’s fifth signature adidas basketball shoe is about to hit store shelves and online retailers.
The Dame 5 will launch Friday, Feb. 1 in three colorways, each paying homage to one of Lillard’s passions or an important aspect of his life, according to adidas.
Lillard’s latest signature shoe will attempt to build on the success and popularity of the Dame 4, which was celebrated for its all-around performance and economical price tag.
The Dame 5’s foundation will be the same as most of its predecessors. The shoe features full-length Bounce cushioning, which adidas has implemented in each of Lillard’s shoes since the Dame 2.
The shoe features a new upper made from unspecified “lightweight materials”, a padded collar and what adidas is calling a “lateral banking barrier” (seen on the outside of the shoe) for stability. The outsole has a herringbone traction pattern.
Adidas says each Dame 5 colorway represents unique pieces of Lillard’s life on and off the court. Here’s a look at the upcoming colorways:
The black and red People’s Champ colorway celebrating Lillard’s passion for boxing launches on Feb. 1.
Also available on Feb. 1 is the white and red Dame 5 All Skate, which represents Lillard’s love of roller skating and skate culture.
The white, black and red YKWTII (You Know What Time It Is) colorway represents “Lillard Time” and his ability to his big shots in big moments. It’s available Feb. 1.
The teal Dame 5 Suga Gee honors Lillard’s mom with her favorite color. It will release March 1.
The yellow and red DameGoose colorway represents Lillard’s favorite childhood bike. It launches on April 5.
The black, white and gold La Heem, The Dream colorway launches May 3 and honors Lillard’s alter ago.
“La Heem is my alter ego. It’s a Muslim word, but it just started cause my cousin would always say La Heem,” Lillard told adidas. “It (represents) the best of the best. It’s a Muslim word that means to be ahead of or to be passing. It’s kind of (become) my thing. It’s like everything else I do, I’m La Heem.”
The Dame 5 can be found at adidas and other shoe retailers beginning Feb. 1 for $115.