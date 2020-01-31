PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard will make his fifth appearance in the NBA All-Star game.

Lillard was named a reserve to the 2020 All-Star Game in Chicago.

While the Blazers currently have a losing record, Lillard has certainly done all he can to keep their goal of making the playoffs alive.

Lillard is averaging 29 points and nearly 8 assists per game. Both are career highs.

On Monday Lillard was named the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week after averaging more than 50 points over three games.

Lillard scored 61 points, a franchise record, in an overtime win against the Warriors. He followed that with 47 points in a loss to the Mavericks and scored 50 in Sunday's win against the Pacers.

The NBA All-Star Game is Sunday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. PT on TNT.

