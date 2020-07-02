PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard will reportedly showcase his musical talents during All-Star weekend in Chicago.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Lillard, also know by his rap persona Dame D.O.L.L.A., will rap during the events of All-Star Saturday Night.

D.O.L.L.A. is an acronym short for “Different on Levels the Lord Allows.”

Lillard will also compete in the 3-point competition during the night’s events.

The All-Star point guard has released dozens of songs on his SoundCloud page. His first album, “The Letter O,” dropped in 2016.

