Dallas Cowboys rising star Osa Odighizuwa to host Mother's Day dinner in Vancouver

The David Douglas High graduate said that coming from a single mother and single-parent household, he knows the challenges mothers face and wants to help how he can.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The future is bright for Portland’s Osa Odighizuwa. A rising star in the NFL, he's taken on a bigger role on the Dallas Cowboys' defensive line.

"It's a pretty humbling feeling," Odighizuwa said. "The fact that they're depending on me, there's people that believe in me, I feel like that makes it easier to play hard and just give it your all."

Following his second season in the league, Pro Football Focus named the defensive tackle the most improved player on the Cowboys' roster.

"Just having that experience, getting the confidence of knowing that I've done it before," said Odighizuwa on the difference between his rookie year and the 2022 season. "Kind of knowing what to expect now and just having the game slow down."

"I feel like I wouldn’t be at this point right now without the kindness that was shown, spending time to teach me the right way, the right values beyond sports, making sure I’m a good man," Odighizuwa said. "Without that background and just having the people I grew up around in Portland, everyone just pouring love into me and just kindness, who knows where I would be right now."

Odighizuwa has a strong bond with his mother, Abieyuwa.

"That’s my reason why I do anything," he said. "She's been taking care of me and my brother since day one, sacrificing so much just to see us succeed. The only reason why I'm here today is because of my mom. It's something I never take for granted. I think about it all the time."

He started the Odighizuwa foundation with his mother.

"Coming from a single mother and a single-parent household, it's just something that's near and dear to my heart," he said. "It's something my family and I agreed we could get behind. We know how hard it is being in that situation and coming from that, having the odds stacked against you. We're trying to help in any way we can."

He wants to give back to his hometown, specifically the single mothers in the Portland/Vancouver area. The Odighizuwa Foundation is hosting a Mother’s Day dinner in Vancouver on Saturday, May 13 for 10 mothers. People can nominate a deserving mother at the Odighizuwa Foundation registration page.