Court order would allow 15-year-old to sign with NSWL team

PORTLAND, Ore — A federal judge has granted a temporary restraining order that allows a 15-year old player to sign with a National Women’s Soccer League team.

The order comes in a lawsuit filed on behalf of Olivia Moultrie challenging the league's rule prohibiting players under 18.

The lawsuit alleges the rule violates antitrust law and hinders Moultrie’s career development and chances of reaching the U.S. national team.

U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut's order will be in in place for 14 days.