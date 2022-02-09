x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
College

Jump scores 19 as No. 2 Stanford women beat Oregon St 82-59

Stanford ran its winning streak to 11 games with its victory over Oregon State.
Credit: AP
Stanford guard Hannah Jump (33) takes a 3-point shot over Oregon State guard Greta Kampschroeder (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

STANFORD, Calif. — Hannah Jump scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, Cameron Brink added 12 points and No. 2 Stanford ran its winning streak to 11 games with an 82-59 victory over Oregon State.

Jump had three 3s in the first half and shot 5 for 12 from deep overall while sixth-year senior Anna Wilson matched her career high with four steals for the Cardinal (19-3, 10-0 Pac-12) in their 25th consecutive win against Pac-12 opponents.

Ellie Mack scored 11 of her 13 points in her first four minutes of play as Oregon State led 25-22 after the first quarter.

 

Related Articles

In Other News

Oregon football team called to arms after attack on Pearl Harbor