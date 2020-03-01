PORTLAND, Ore. — The top men's basketball team in the country needed a comeback late in the second half to avoid an upset and beat the Portland Pilots 85-72 in Portland on Thursday.

The No. 1-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-1, 1-0) were losing at halftime but scored 16 unanswered points in the second half to pull ahead and secure the victory. It was the first time a top-ranked team had played at the University of Portland's Chiles Center in the facility's 36-year history.

The Pilots (8-8, 0-1) led 42-35 at the half, but the size and rebounding of the Bulldogs proved too much down the stretch.

Junior guard JoJoWalker led the Pilots with 15 points, and guard Isaiah White added 12 points. Five Gonzaga players scored in double figures, led by forward Killian Tillie with 22 points. Tillie is one of six players on the Zags squad with international playing experience.

This is Gonzaga's 12th consecutive win over Portland, and the Pilots' fifth loss in a row this season.

The game was the West Coast Conference opener for both teams. They are not scheduled to play again during the regular season.

Gonzaga played the Portland Pilots on January 3, 2019 at the Chiles Center

