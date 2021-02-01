No. 10 Iowa State wins the 2021 Fiesta Bowl 34-17 over No. 25 Oregon

Iowa State tops Oregon 34-17 behind a big day from Breece Hall. ISU held the Ducks scoreless in the 2nd half.

Iowa State will play in its first New Year's Six bowl when it faces Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl.

The Cyclones set a school record with eight wins in Big 12 play and are in their fourth straight bowl game.

The Ducks won their second straight Pac-12 championship and are playing in their second straight major bowl after winning the Rose Bowl a year ago.

2021 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: Saturday, Jan. 2 at 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Fourth Quarter

Iowa State is going to win the 50th Fiesta Bowl

1st and 10 on the 42: Kene Nwangwu carries

ISU BALL

4th and 3: Shough picked off by Mike Rose. His 5th interception of the season

3rd and 6: Dye is taken down short of the line to gain

2nd and 12: Shough to Johnson for gain of 6

1st and 10 on the 38: Will McDonald sacks Shough

2nd and 10: Shough to Delgado for a big pick up and first down

1st and 10 on the 42: incomplete pass

2nd and 6: Shough gains 5-yards for a first down

1st and 10 on the 31: Oregon throws for a 4-yard gain

Oregon takes it out the 31 to start their drive

4th and 2: Connor Assalley from 39-yards is good 34-17

3rd and 7: Purdy to Chase Allen for a gain of 5

2nd and 8: Hall carries for a yard

1st and 10 on the 30: Hall goes up the middle for 2

2nd and 10: Kene Nwangwu carries for 11

1st and 10 on the 41: Ball dropped by Scates

1st and 15: Hall carries for 19

1st and 10: illegal formation

3rd and 8: Purdy dives for the line to gain-- and gets it.

3rd and 3: False Start

2nd and 4 on the 40: Hall for 1 yard

1st and 10 on the 34: Hall gains 6 on the carry

3rd and 10: Purdy complete to Kolar for 11.

3rd and 5: false start

2nd and 1: Hall lost a few on the run

1st and 10 on the 23: Purdy to Chase Allen for 9

Oregon Punts to the Cyclones 23

3rd and 1: the run is sniffed out by Hummel for no gain and Oregon will punt

OREGON BALL on the 24

Third Quarter

The 3rd quarter is dedicated to the unsung heroes of football, the punters and kickers...@CycloneFB extend their lead by a field goal as we head to the 4th and final quarter. pic.twitter.com/f0pe4H1YkI — PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (@Fiesta_Bowl) January 2, 2021

END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: 31-17 IOWA STATE

2nd and 2: Shough hands off to Dye for a short gain

1st and 10: Shough to Johnson for 8

OREGON BALL AT THE 15

4th and 4: Iowa State Punts to the 15.

3rd and 5: Tarique Milton catches it but gets stopped with a few yards to go.

2nd and 9 on the 41: Breece Hall gains 4

1st and 10 on the 43: Purdy keeps for a 1-yard gain

Iowa State recovers

3rd and 2: Brown Keeps and gains 7. Ball is out.

2nd and 5: Dye carries for 3

1st and 10 on the 43: Dye runs for 5-yards.

4th and 7: Punt returned to the 43

3rd and 7: Purdy pass is overthrown for Kolar. Cyclones will be forced to punt

3rd and 7: Purdy dumps off to Jirehl Brock for first down. Flags bring it back for a replay of down.

2nd and 7: Purdy throws it away

1st and 10: Kene Nwangwu carries for 3 yards

ISU BALL AT THE 11

4th and 2: OREGON PUNTING

3rd and 10: Oregon picks up 8

2nd and 10: Brown's pass is incomplete.

1st and 10: Brown throws it away

OREGON BALL AT THE 41

4th and 12: Field goal team comes out. Connor Assalley from 33-yards is good. 31-17 Cyclones lead

3rd and 12: Screen pass is off the mark

2nd and 7: Tarique Milton on the jet sweep tackled for 5-yard loss

1st and 10: Hall carries for 3 yards

Cyclones ball on the 14

Punt is touched by an Oregon player and recovered by Iowa State

3rd and 10: Purdy sacked and that will bring out the ISU punt team

2nd and 10 on the 40: Hutchinson gobbled up on the WR screen

Cyclones are rolling in this drive and doing a lot of it on the ground.

2nd and 1: Nwangwu gains 4 yards for a 1st down.

1st and 10 on the 31: Kene Nwangwu carries for nine off the left side

3rd and 4: Purdy to Hutchinson over the middle, and he gets five for a first down.

2nd and 4: Incomplete pass

1st and 10 on the 20: Cyclones run it for a few.

ISU BALL AT THE 20

3rd and 7: Wide Reciever screen doesn't go anywhere and Oregon will get to punt

2nd and 10: Dye carries for 3

1st and 10 on the 49: Incomplete pass

1st and 10 at the 30: Brown to Redd for a gain of 19.

Oregon will start the half at the 30

Halftime Stats

Breece Hall: 22 carries, 85 yds, 2 TD's

Brock Purdy: 13/16 131 yds, 1 TD, 1 rush TD

Charlie Kolar: 4 receptions, 42 yds, 1 TD

Second Quarter

END OF HALF 28-17 CYCLONES LEAD

ISU kneels to end the first half.

ISU calls a fair catch on the kickoff

4th and 12: Oregon brings in the field goal unit, Katleman with a 47-yard attempt it's good. 28-17

3rd and 12: Brown overthrows Williams

2nd and 20: Anthony Brown throws to Williams, and gains 8.

1st and 20 on the 37: incomplete pass.

1st and 10 on the 27: Brown to Redd for a touchdown. It's called back on a holding call.

2nd and 2: Brown to Kampmoyer for another conversion

1st and 10 on the 39: Brown tucks and runs for a pick up of 8.

1st and 10: Oregon with another first down after a Brown pass to Johnson

Ducks run a screen on first down

OREGON BALL AT THE 22

Hall making his mark. @BreeceH has his second touchdown of the game. It is his 21st of the season and the 8th time this year he has had two TDs in a game. @CycloneFB up 28-14 over @oregonfootball with 1:27 to go in the half. pic.twitter.com/5JAio1EWBC — PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (@Fiesta_Bowl) January 2, 2021

1st and goal: Breece Hall punches it in from a yard out 28-14 Cyclones up two scores.

2nd and 8: Breece Hall on the carry gains 17 and it's 1st and goal

1st and 10 on the 27: Purdy to Chase Allen for a gain of 8

Cyclones recover a pooch kick and they're back at it on offense

2nd and goal: Purdy pumps and he's in for the score- 1-yard TD run 21-14

1st and goal: Breece Hall takes it down to the half yard line.

2nd and 3: Hall picks up enough for the first down.

1st and 10: Hall on the carry from the 16 gains 7.

1st and 10: Purdy to Hutchinson for a big gain.

1st and 10 on the 25: Purdy keeps it and slides down for a first down. A defender hits him late-- and there will be a penalty on this play for targeting.

ISU BALL AT THE 25

1st and 10 on the 11: Brown keeps it and goes up the gut for a touchdown and it's 14-14.

1st and 10: Brown to Pittman and that's a gain of 12.

Ducks moving the ball efficiently on their third drive of the game.

1st and 10 on the 41: Brown to Williams for another 1st down

1st and 10 on the 44: Dye with some moves picks up 14 and Ducks are in ISU territory

2st and 10 on the 33: Brown to Jaylen Redd Ducks first down at the 44.

1st and 10 on the 14: Brown hits his tight end for another first down

2nd and 10: Pass complete for a Ducks first down

1st and 10: Incomplete pass

OREGON BALL ON THE 1

4th and goal: Hall is stopped short on the 1 forcing a turnover on downs.

3rd and goal: Hall on the reception down at the one.

2nd and goal: Purdy to Hutchinson just out of bounds.

1st and goal on the 4: Purdy keeps and loses a yard.

4th and 1: Cyclones going for it and they convert as Hall goes up the gut.

3rd and 7: ISU pass complete to Hall gain of 6

2nd and 10: Hall carries for 3 yards.

1st and 10: Incomplete pass

ISU BALL AT 15

2nd and 20 on the 15: Fumble ISU recovers

1st and 10 on the 25: Pittman on the jet sweep is sniffed out by Lawrence White IV for a 10-yard loss

ISU kicks off to the ten. Oregon takes it out to the 23. That's where the Ducks start their second drive of the game.

Purdy➡️Kolar for the 16th time in school history.



🌪️🚨🌪️ pic.twitter.com/6JW3SUwh4L — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) January 2, 2021

3rd and 4: Purdy finds Charlie Kolar in the end zone for the 14-yard pitch and catch. 14-7 Iowa State

2nd and 6: Hall gains two yards

1st and 10 on the 19: Purdy picks up 4 on the option read.

4th and a half yard: Hall gets the line and some more for 7 yards.

3rd and 1: Hall is stuffed just short of the line to gain.

2nd and 6: Hall patiently gains 5 on the carry to bring up a 3rd down.

1st and 10 on the 35: Purdy keeps and gains 4.

ISU starts the quarter with a 1st and 10 on the 35.

First Quarter

Done with one in the desert with the game all tied 7-7 as both @oregonfootball and @CycloneFB moving the ball. #MoreThanJustAGame pic.twitter.com/vvEnHzruGG — PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (@Fiesta_Bowl) January 2, 2021

End of the 1st quarter: 7-7 tie game

2nd and 10: Purdy hits Soehner on a quick dump off-- and that's good for a new set of downs.

1st and 10 on the 48: no gain

2nd and 11: Purdy threads a needle to Charlie Kolar for another first down.

1st and 10 on the 42: Nwangwu loses a yard

3rd and 9: Purdy finds Charlie Kolar for 10 yards and a 1st down.

3rd and 4: false start

2nd and 7: Breece Hall gains a couple more

1st and 10 on the 31: Breece Hall carries for 3.

Kene Nwangwu takes the kickoff out past the 30 where ISU starts their next drive.

1st and 10 on the 5: Anthony Brown takes it into the endzone for the touchdown 7-7 ballgame.

1st and 10 on the 29: Dye goes up the gut for 24 yards-- and Oregon is on the doorstep.

1st and 10 on the 40: Shough to Pittman for another Ducks first down.

2nd and 6: screen to Travis Dye and he picks up 18 and they're in ISU territory.

1st and 10 on the 37: Shough keeps he picks up 5-yards on the run.

2nd and 11: Shough to Pittman for a first down.

1st and 10 and Oregon goes nowhere. ISU defense gets after Shough.

Iowa State kicks off to Oregon. The Ducks will start with the ball at the 25-yard line.

3rd and goal on the 1: Breece Hall trots into the end zone. 7-0 Cyclones lead.

2nd and goal on the 5: Charlie Kolar on the reception is dragged down at the 1

1st and goal on the 6: Hall stumbles with just 1 yard gained.

3rd and 1 on the 8: Hall picks up 2 for 1st and goal on the 6.

2nda nd 1 on the 9: Hall short of the line to gain brings up 3rd down.

1st and 10: Breece Hall gains 9

3rd and 5: Purdy on a WR screen to Xavier Hutchinson, and he picks up a good chunk for a new set of downs.

2nd and 5: Purdy's pass to Soehner falls incomplete

1st and 10 from the 33: Breece Hall picks up 5.

2nd and 6 on the 42: Brock Purdy tucks it and picks up 10 yards for another ISU first down.

1st and 10 on the 46: Kene Nwangwu with a gain of 4.

3rd and 3: Purdy completes it to Sean Shaw Jr. for about 5 yards-- and that's a Cyclones 1st down.

2nd and 1: Pass to Dylan Soehner loses the Cyclones a few yards.

14:35

1st and 10 on the 41: Option pitch to Hall, he gets a gain of 8.

15:00

1st and 10 on the 25: Brock Purdy to Landen Akers and he picks up 16 yards.

The Cyclones lost the toss, Oregon differs, and will give Iowa State the ball to open the game.

Pregame