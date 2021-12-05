x
Celtics start fast, rout Trail Blazers 145-117

The Celtics won against the Blazers 145-117 on Saturday.
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, left, and Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, right, battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Dipaola)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder scored 31 points apiece and the Boston Celtics rode a sizzling start to a 145-117 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Enes Freedom grabbed 15 rebounds off the bench for the Celtics, who made 14 of their first 15 shots and built a 21-point, first-half lead. 

CJ McCollum scored 24 points for the Trail Blazers. Boston took control in the second half with a good start to the third quarter. 

The Celtics pushed their lead to as high as 26 before Portland pulled their starters with 5:51 remaining.

