BOSTON — A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that the Boston Celtics have hired Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka to be their new coach. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

Udoka is originally from Portland. He went to Jefferson High School, Portland State University and even played with the Trail Blazers.

He spent seven years on Gregg Popovich’s staff in San Antonio, including the 2013-14 season, when the Spurs won the NBA title.