Source: Celtics hire former Trail Blazer Ime Udoka as new coach

In this Jan. 10, 2015, file photo, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Ime Udoka reacts during an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien, File)

BOSTON — A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that the Boston Celtics have hired Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka to be their new coach. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. 

Udoka is originally from Portland. He went to Jefferson High School, Portland State University and even played with the Trail Blazers.

He spent seven years on Gregg Popovich’s staff in San Antonio, including the 2013-14 season, when the Spurs won the NBA title.

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, right, talks with assistant Ime Udoka against the Detroit Pistons in the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game in Auburn Hills, Mich., Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

He joined the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019 and was with the Nets last year. Udoka replaces Brad Stevens, who stepped away from the bench and into the front office when Danny Ainge retired this month.

