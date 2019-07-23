MCMINNVILLE, Ore — Dozens of visually impaired athletes from are having the time of their lives at Camp Spark.

The camp for eight- to 15-year-olds is put on by the Northwest Association for Blind Athletes. They spend a week on the Linfield College campus taking part in track and field, soccer, judo, tandem cycle riding and more.

For athletes like 12-year-old Kevin Knox, the camp is very important.

“This camp gave me true confidence to stand up for myself and to not be as afraid," Knox said.

You can learn more about the Northwest Association for Blind Athletes here.

Art Edwards