World's top female golf players compete in Cambia Portland Classic

Back for its 50th year, the golf tournament is going on from Sept. 16-19 at The Oregon Golf Club in West Linn.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The world's best female professional golfers are competing this week at the Cambia Portland Classic taking place at The Oregon Golf Club in West Linn.

It's expected to be a star-studded field with world-class players including No. 2 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings Jin Young Ko and returning Cambia Portland Classic champions Hannah Green (2019) and Marina Alex (2018).

This is the LPGA tour's longest running non-major and is now in its 50th year. It goes from Sept. 16-19. Tickets start at $10 for a day or $25 for the entire tournament and can be purchased on the Portland Classic's website. KGW will be recapping all the excitement in a half hour special hosted by Orlando Sanchez that will air Sunday night, following Sports Sunday.

Organizing the event

Susan Etzel is the first female director of the tournament, a role she assumed in February. Producing an event like this for professional athletes in a short amount of time has been a whirlwind, but she’s said she's even more honored to bring it to the community.

With many former golfers returning to help celebrate the 50th anniversary, Etzel has enjoyed seeing those who paved the way interact with younger players.

“It's not easy. I think a lot of us take it for granted," Etzel said. "They're professional athletes, you know it's a tough job and they work really hard at it."

Tom Maletis is chairman and president of the Tournament Golf Foundation, the organization responsible for organizing and managing the event.

“All the years that we've had, the tournament, inside the ropes, we had some great champions," Maletis said. "But the greatest satisfaction has been what we've been able to do for the city and the area outside the ropes and that being charity and having a big effect on the economic impact that it annually generates every year."

Since the tournament’s inception, it's raised $18 million for charities and other local organizations.

Golf pros in town

World Golf Hall of Famer Nancy Lopez is happy to be back in Portland. She's speaking at some events during the tournament and hosting clinics. She has fond memories of the golf she has played here.

“I won the U.S. Junior at Columbia Edgewater when I was 17, and so that kind of started the love affair that I had with Portland,” Lopez said. “And then coming back with the LPGA event, when you're an LPGA player and the schedule comes out, you right away put down in your calendar which are your favorite tournaments and so I always knew I wanted to come to Portland— so I'd always put it down.”

Lopez is a four-time champion of the event. In all, the tournament has been won by World Golf Hall of Fame members 23 times.