Report: Blazers' Trevor Ariza opts out of NBA season restart in Orlando

Ariza is reportedly committing instead to a visitation window with his son.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers forward Tevor Ariza will not be with the team when the NBA season resumes in Orlando at the end of July.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Ariza opted out of resuming the season with the Blazers and instead will spend time with his 12-year-old son during a one-month visitation window.

The NBA season was suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus.

The season will resume with 22 teams vying to make the playoffs at Walt Disney World resort in Orlando on July 31.