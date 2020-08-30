x
Blazers season ends with loss to Lakers 131-122

The Portland Trail Blazers' season comes to an end with a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Lakers' Kyle Kuzma (0) tries to block a shot by Portland Trail Blazers' Gary Trent Jr. (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — LeBron James had 36 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the Los Angeles Lakers advanced to the Western Conference semifinals, beating the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 131-122 in Game 5 on Saturday night. 

Anthony Davis had a playoff-best 43 points for the top-seeded Lakers in their first playoff appearance since 2013. 

The Lakers will play the winner of the series between Houston and Oklahoma City. 

The Rockets took a 3-2 lead with a 114-80 victory earlier Saturday.  

CJ McCollum had 36 points and Carmelo Anthony 27 for the surprisingly scrappy Trail Blazers, They played without injured All-Star guard Damian Lillard.