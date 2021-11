Damian Lillard struggled at the start but warmed up to finish with 22 points.

PORTLAND, Ore — Damian Lillard struggled at the start but warmed up to finish with 22 points and 10 assists, rallying the Portland Trail Blazers to a 112-107 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Jusuf Nurkic added 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Blazers, who trailed by 20 in the first half.