PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has been named to the All-NBA second team. It marks the sixth time Lillard has earned All-NBA honors in his career.

The 30-year-old point guard averaged 28.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists in the 67 games he played. He also scored 275 three-pointers, a franchise record.

Lillard was previously named to All-NBA first team in the 2017-18 season, second Team in 2015-16, 2018-19 and 2019-20 and third team in 2013-14.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Lillard received the third-most points among guards by a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters, with 38 first-team votes and 60 second-team votes and two third-team points for a total of 372 points.

Six All-NBA honors is a franchise high for the Blazers.

The All-NBA first team selections were Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic.

Chris Paul, Joel Embiid, Julius Randle and LeBron James join Lillard on the second team.