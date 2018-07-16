TAMPERE, Finland — Benson High’s Micah Williams ran the anchor leg for the for Team USA in their win in the 4x100 meter relay at the IAAF World U20 Championships.

The win gave the United States its first gold medal.

Williams won the OSAA Class 6A 100 and 200 meter sprint titles this year in record time. Williams and his teammates ran the U20 in a world-leading time of 38.88 seconds.

PHOTOS: Benson High sprinter wins gold

