Pope, Akanno lead Oregon State past Cal 68-48

BERKELEY, Calif — Jordan Pope scored 19 points, Dexter Akanno added 16, and Oregon State defeated California 68-48 on Sunday.

Glenn Taylor Jr. added 11 points for Oregon State (8-12, 2-7 Pac-12), which shot 54% both overall and from 3-point distance, making 13 of 24 from beyond the arc. The Beavers made one free throw in six tries.

Kuany Kuany scored 15 points for Cal (3-17, 2-7). The Golden Bears shot 37.5% overall and made 3 of 15 3-pointers.

California was within 10 points early in the second half before Akanno hit a 3-pointer and Pope added six points on a three-point play and a 3-pointer to give the Beavers a 19-point lead with 15:58 remaining.

Cal scored the next eight points to get back within 39-28 but the Bears missed their next five shots. Meanwhile, the Beavers made five of six in a 13-0 run as Justin Rochelin hit a 3-pointer, Michael Rataj added a 3-pointer and Rochelin connected again from distance to spark the run.

Oregon State's lead peaked at 58-30 with 6:25 to go.

The Golden Bears made only 4 of 23 shots in the first half and trailed 27-15 at the break. Cal led 12-11 with 6:01 to go before Oregon State closed the half on a 15-4 run.

Oregon State's win leaves the Beavers and Golden Bears tied with Stanford for last place in the conference.