Remembering the Rosebuds and Portland's African American baseball teams

Portland has a long history of baseball, but there is little known about the city's all-Black baseball teams.

To understand the reasons why the teams were formed in the first place and the cultural relevance today, it's important to look at the whole history of baseball and segregation in the country.

In the early 1910s and the mid-1940s, Portland had baseball teams owned, coached and played by only African Americans. It's part of a larger section of American history that's preserved in museums and archives across the county, but the legacy tied to Portland's teams has been lost outside of the writings of a few dedicated historians who worked to preserve the story. Because of this, artifacts and the deeper tales of their time in the city are mostly gone from the historical record.

A piece of Portland's history is missing, but there is still hope more of it can be recovered.

Chapter 1 : Baseball and segregation

According to Major League Baseball's official historian John Thorn, baseball was invented sometime in the early 19th century. It was mostly considered a child's game, but once money was introduced, professional teams and leagues began to form in different parts of the country. Learn more about the style of game that was played in the early years here:

The game quickly rose in popularity, but it came at a time when the U.S. was more divided than ever over slavery. As the country broke out into Civil War, there was a recognition by both the North and South that soldiers training for combat would need a relief from their duties. One of those activities was baseball.

Following the war, the U.S. entered an era known as Reconstruction. While lawmakers worked to pass a series of laws and Constitutional Amendments designed to integrate millions of freed African Americans into society, baseball became an unrivaled form of entertainment.

"The reconstruction era and the era immediately after Reconstruction really brought in the long-term regime of segregation across the country," said Gary Ashwill, lead researcher for the Seamheads Negro Leagues Database. "That's the biggest reason Black baseball players formed their own clubs."

However, there were some players who crossed the so-called color line before 1900. After that, the game would remain fully segregated until the 1940s.

Learn more about African Americans playing baseball between 1865 and 1896 here: