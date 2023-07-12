MLB All-Star bus crashes into SeaTac hotel hours after game

Only the driver was on the bus at the time, and there were no reported injuries at the hotel.

SEATAC, Wash. — A bus emblazoned with T-Mobile and MLB All-Star insignia crashed into a SeaTac hotel late Tuesday night, the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) confirmed Wednesday.

According to KCSO, a 911 call was received around 9:21 p.m. Tuesday that a bus had crashed into a DoubleTree Hotel on International Boulevard S in SeaTac. Deputies arrived and found the large pink bus with "Seattle All-Star Week" across the side along with multiple T-Mobile logos.

Only the driver was on board the bus at the time of the crash, and he was transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons. No signs of impairment were reported from the driver, who said he mistakenly applied the accelerator instead of the brake on the bus, said KCSO.

No injuries were reported from anyone at the hotel either, according to KCSO.

T-Mobile Park in Seattle hosted the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night, culminating a hectic week in western Washington. Community projects and activations popped up all over the region, as visitors poured in from all over the world for the Midsummer Classic.