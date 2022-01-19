Hillsboro Hops seek bids for transformative $40M+ stadium remodel

The effort would bring outdoor concerts and other major gatherings that could cement Hillsboro's status as a major regional economic player.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Hillsboro Hops believe that expanding the capacity and other aspects of Ron Tonkin Field will bolster the facility’s ability to attract major economic activity to the western suburb.

As such, the outlay — initially $40 million, but Hops President and General Manager K.L. Wombacher believes the project costs could feasibly land between the $60 million and $100 million mark — might help attract major outdoor concerts and other significant events to Hillsboro throughout the year.

The city of Hillsboro issued an RFP for the project's design and construction work on Friday. The stadium sits near Intel's Hillsboro facility, where some 21,000 employees work.

Wombacher said the seating capacity won’t grow dramatically, perhaps hitting the 6,000-or-so mark from the 4,500 fans the site currently accommodates. However, the team will add several new gathering areas, including suites and new bars and other concession spots, around the ballpark.

The team had agreed to make the moves as part of its deal with Major League Baseball, reached last year when the Hops moved to High Single-A from its previous short-season lower Single-A status. To that end, it will "modernize, complete and expand home team, visitors’ and coaching/umpire staff facilities" to meet MLB standards.