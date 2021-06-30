x
Autzen Stadium to be at full capacity this fall

The University of Oregon said face coverings and proof of vaccination will not be required.
Credit: Wikimedia Commons
EUGENE, Ore. — Autzen Stadium will be at full capacity when football fans return to Ducks home games this fall, the University of Oregon announced Wednesday.

A news release from the UO athletic department said fans will not be required to wear face coverings or show proof of vaccination. There will be no designated vaccinated sections. Fans who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 are "encouraged" to wear masks, the UO said.

The Oregon Ducks will open their season at home on Sept. 4 against Fresno State.

The Ducks played two home games during the 2020 season. Both games had no fans in attendance.

