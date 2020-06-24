111th Oregon Amateur Golf Championships in full swing

“This is our pinnacle event so to be able to pull this off was really important”, said Brent Wittaker, Director of Tournament Operations for the Oregon Golf Association.



For many of the golfers this is the first competitive golf they’ve played since March. Two-time defending champion Ellie Slama is one of those playing this year. She says things are different. Players have to sign a waiver, can’t touch the bottom of cup after a putt, need to use a towel to grab the pin and there is social distancing in place. Each player is limited to one spectator guest.