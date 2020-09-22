Exclusive items up for auction at the Zoo Rendezvous

Help the Oregon Zoo by bidding during a livestream auction on Friday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Zoo needs your help to shape it's future! Join the Zoo Rendezvous livestream this Friday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m. at this link.

The Zoo Rendezvous is a virtual event where you can bid on exclusive zoo experiences while also learning how your support can help build a new zoo.

Some of the items up for auction include exclusive evenings at the zoo like "Dine with the Herd" and "Happy Hour with the Tower." There are also Oregon getaways like "Shakespeare and Lavender" and "Newport getaway with Rogue Ales and Spirits."

View all the items up for bid and register by visiting kgw.com/zoo.