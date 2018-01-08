PORTLAND, Ore. — You can now track just how much of your day you're spending (or wasting) on Facebook and Instagram... if that's what you're into.

Facebook announced the new features Wednesday morning, which will feature temporarily muting notifications, reminders for a time limit you can set yourself each day and daily and weekly charts showing how much time you've spent on the platforms.

To access those features, go to settings within the Facebook and Instagram apps. Within Facebook, go to "Your time on Facebook," and within Instagram, go to "Your activity."

The features don't include the Facebook Messenger app or the IGTV app.



