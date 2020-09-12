Election results, COVID-19, Kobe Bryant lead Google's top 2020 searches

Google's Year in Search report breaks down the most searched things of 2020.

WASHINGTON — What was everyone Googling this year?

The election results topped the list in 2020, but searches for the new coronavirus and Kobe Bryant followed close behind in the United States, according to Google's Year in Search report.

The search giant's 2020 report breaks down the most searched things by country into categories like the most searched movie, athlete, actors, beauty trends, definitions, etc.

The most Googled person in the U.S. in 2020 was President-elect Joe Biden, followed by North Korea's Kim Jong Un. Tom Hanks, who was one of the most prominent figures to contract COVID-19 early on, topped the list as the most searched actor. The most searched TV show was "Tiger King," while Academy Award Best Picture winner "Parasite" was the most searched movie.

The most Googled definition in the United States was "WAP," which comes from the hit Cardi B song that was released in August.

The search engine even gives insight into the past decade's trending searches. In 2007, "How to kiss" was the top "How to" search. Did you know planting was the top image search in 2011?

Here are the top Google searches in the US by category in 2020:

Searches

Election results Coronavirus Kobe Bryant Coronavirus update Coronavirus symptoms

News

Election results Coronavirus Stimulus checks Unemployment Iran

People

Joe Biden Kim Jong Un Kamala Harris Jacob Blake Ryan Newman

Athletes

Ryan Newman Tom Brady Bubba Wallace Mike Tyson Rudy Gobert

Actors

Tom Hanks Chris D'Elia Jada Pinkett Smith Timothée Chalamet Ricky Gervais

Games

Among Us Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Valorant Genshin Impact Ghost of Tsushima

Definitions

WAP Entanglement Antebellum Pandemic Asymptomatic

Movies

Parasite 1917 Black Panther Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey Little Women

TV Shows

Tiger King Cobra Kai Ozark The Umbrella Academy The Queen's Gambit

Virtual

Virtual field trips Virtual museum tours Virtual Kentucky Derby Virtual learning Virtual NBA fans

Recipes

Sourdough bread Whipped coffee Disney churro Dole Whip DoubleTree cookie

Beauty how to's

How to cut men's hair at home How to plop hair How to color your hair at home How to wash your hands How to style curtain bangs

Loss

Kobe Bryant

Naya Rivera

Chadwick Boseman

George Floyd

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Babies

Elon Musk baby Baby platypus Ice Age baby Anderson Cooper baby Baby Nut

Musicians and Bands

Shakira August Alsina Adele Doja Cat Grimes

Sports Teams

Boston Celtics Miami Heat Kansas City Chiefs Los Angeles Clippers Dallas Stars

Why...

Why were chainsaws invented Why is there a coin shortage Why was George Floyd arrested Why is Nevada taking so long Why is TikTok getting banned

... during coronavirus