From mother nature’s relentlessness to political storms on Capitol Hill to an improbable rescue on the other side of the Earth and a royal love story shared by the world, the stories of 2018 pulled at our emotional strings, tested us, and gave us hope.

Florida school shooting survivors mobilize for change

Seventeen students and staff were killed when a gunman entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14. Students who survived the mass shooting later demanded action by lawmakers for tougher gun laws. The most visible sign of the student-led movement was the March For Our Lives on March 24 in Washington, D.C. and cities around the world. They also mobilized young people nationwide to register to vote.

The 2018 year in photos Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after his teams 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school that reportedly killed and injured multiple people on February 14, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. Jessica Diggins of the United States (14-2) stretches across the finish line to win gold ahead of Stina Nilsson of Sweden (12-2) during the Cross Country Ladies' Team Sprint Free of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 21, 2018. People hold their hands up as directed by musician Brandi Carlile at Seattle Center during the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. Facebook co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a combined Senate Judiciary and Commerce committee hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. People play golf as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. Meghan Markle walks down the aisle at the start of her wedding to Prince Harry in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. In this photo provided by the German Government Press Office, German Chancellor Angela Merkel deliberates with US president Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit on June 9, 2018 in Charlevoix, Canada. A two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. US President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un as they meet at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. Rescuers install a water pump inside Tham Luang Nang Non cave on June 28, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Harvey Weinstein is escorted in handcuffs into State Supreme Court after on Monday for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman on July 9, 2018 in New York City. French President Emmanuel Macron reacts during the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15, 2018. South Korean Lee Geum-Sum, 92 (L) meets with her North Korean son Lee Sung-Chul, 71, during a separated family reunion meeting at the Mount Kumgang resort on August 20, 2018 in Mount Kumgang, North Korea. Naomi Osaka of Japan poses with the championship trophy after winning the Women's Singles finals match against Serena Williams of the United States during the 2018 US Open on September 8, 2018 Bob Richling carries Iris Darden as water from the Little River starts to seep into her home on September 17, 2018 in Spring Lake, North Carolina. The body of a Yemeni fighter killed in Hodeidah is attended to by a friend at the morgue of a field hospital on September 22, 2018 in Al Khawkhah, Yemen. Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates making a par on the 18th green to win the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 23, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in before testifying the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. Sotheby's employees pose with 'Love is in the Bin' by British artist Banksy during a media preview at Sotheby's auction house on October 12, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. The homes and businesses along US 98 are left in devastation by Hurricane Michael on October 12, 2018 in Mexico Beach, Florida. An man tries to hold back the press as Saudi investigators arrive at the Saudi Arabian consulate ahead of Turkish police amid a growing international backlash to the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi on October 15, 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey. A migrant caravan walks into the interior of Mexico after crossing the Guatemalan border on October 21, 2018 near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. A woman stands at a memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue after a shooting there left 11 people dead in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on October 27. Christian Vazquez jumps into the arms of Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox to celebrate their 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Senator Elizabeth Warren embraces Congresswoman Katherine Clark before she addresses the audience during the Election Day Massachusetts Democratic Coordinated Campaign Election Night Celebration in Boston, Massachusetts on November 6, 2018. Chris and Nancy Brown embrace while looking over the remains of their burned residence after the Camp fire tore through the region in Paradise, California on November 12, 2018. NASA engineers on the flight team, Kris Bruvold (L) and Sandy Krasner (R) celebrate the InSight spacecraft's successful landing on Mars from Mission Support in the Space Flight Operations facility in Pasadena, California on November 26, 2018. Former first lady Laura Bush and former president George W. Bush look on as the casket of the late former President George H.W. Bush arrives at the U.S. Capitol, December 3, 2018 in Washington, DC. Former White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and his wife Lori Andrade leave the Prettyman Federal Courthouse following a sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court December 18, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Immigration battle heats up on multiple fronts

More than 2,500 immigrant families were separated under the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy enacted in April, sparking widespread outrage after images of children in cages became public. Migrant caravans with thousands of people moving from Central America to the U.S. became a campaign rallying cry for President Donald Trump before the November midterm elections. The administration canceled Temporary Protected Status for tens of thousands of immigrants living in the U.S. legally, and it pressed for an end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. About 5,200 active-duty troops deployed to the border in November. As the year closed, Trump’s effort to get Congress to put up money for his border wall led to the threat of a partial government shutdown.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

America loses a president and first lady

The nation lost the 41st president, George Herbert Walker Bush, and his wife, Barbara, in 2018. The former first lady passed on April 17 at the age of 92. President Bush -- who was in office for the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Soviet Union -- died on Nov. 30 at 94. They had six children, including former President George W. Bush, 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Harry and Meghan

Royal love was in the air in Great Britain on May 19 as Prince Harry married American actress Meghan Markle. An estimated 29 million Americans tuned in to watch the nuptials. The family announced on Oct. 15 that Duchess Meghan was pregnant with the couple's first child.

Volcano, hurricanes and wildfires

Natural disasters in the U.S. took their toll from coast to coast and beyond. In Hawaii, lava flows from the Kilauea volcano destroyed homes and forced thousands to evacuate over the late spring and summer.

Hurricane Florence flooded the Carolina coast in September, and Hurricane Michael obliterated coastal areas of the Florida Panhandle in October. The combined storms killed nearly 100 people.

A busy wildfire season in California culminated with November's Camp Fire, which killed at least 88 people and destroyed thousands of homes in the town of Paradise.

Historic summit with North Korea

History was made on June 12 as Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un became the first sitting U.S. president and North Korean leader to meet face-to-face for a summit. It came as somewhat of a shock to the world after the two leaders spent months lobbing insults at one another and demonstrating their countries’ military might. After the summit, both sides issued a vague statement on a nuclear-free peninsula without describing how and when it would occur.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with President Donald Trump after taking part in a signing ceremony at the end of their historic US-North Korea summit on June 12, 2018. (ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images)

ANTHONY WALLACE

Soccer team rescued from Thai cave as world watches

Twelve members of a youth soccer team and their coach were rescued after spending 18 days trapped in a flooded Thailand cave. Members of the Wild Boars soccer team were found alive on July 2 after divers traversed a submerged passage that was so narrow in places they had to take off their air tanks. One by one, they guided the boys and coach out -- a journey lasting two hours each. The entire team made it out, but one diver was killed preparing for the rescue.

Robert Mueller’s Russia probe snares more people

The investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election rolled on. At least 33 people and three companies have been charged. Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos already served a jail sentence. President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort faces a lengthy prison sentence. His former National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, may or may not face jail time after a judge delayed his sentencing. Trump continued to call the investigation a "witch hunt" -- more than 100 times in 2018 on Twitter. At a July summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump appeared to accept Putin's claim that Russia was not involved in manipulating the election.

Another case may also hold more legal jeopardy for Trump. Federal prosecutors in New York said in December that the president’s longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, paid hush money before the election to two women who allegedly had affairs with Trump, and that Cohen did so “at the direction” of the president. Cohen was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to a series of crimes, including campaign finance violations and tax evasion.

Loss of a maverick

Senator John McCain, an American hero who survived more than five years in a Vietnamese POW camp, lost his battle with cancer on August 25. McCain spent 31 years in the U.S. Senate and was the Republican nominee for President in 2008. He asked his presidential rivals George W. Bush and Barack Obama to deliver eulogies at his funeral, but most memorable may have been the tearful yet powerful tribute by his daughter, Meghan.

Battle for the Supreme Court

A contentious and partisan Supreme Court confirmation battle for Brett Kavanaugh became more heated after the allegation by psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers.

Both Ford and Kavanaugh testified on Capitol Hill about the alleged incident.

Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh swears in at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018.

Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images

After a one-week delay for a limited-scope FBI probe, Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate 50-48. Ford's attorney said as recently as November that Ford was receiving death threats and couldn't go home.

Journalist murdered in Saudi consulate

Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who resided in the U.S. and wrote pieces critical of the Saudi Arabian regime, walked into the Saudi consulate in Turkey on October 2 and was killed, according to U.S. officials. The Post reported in December that the CIA determined Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman ordered the murder. President Trump has said there is nothing definitive linking bin Salman to Khashoggi's death, but both Republican and Democratic senators briefed by the CIA said there is no doubt bin Salman was aware of the plot. The Senate voted to try to force the Trump administration to end its military support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

TIME magazine named Khashoggi and other journalists who were killed, assaulted or imprisoned as its Person of the Year, calling them “The Guardians.”

Democrats win House

Democrats won control of the U.S. House of Representatives, gaining 40 seats in November's midterm election. The freshman class is a diverse group that includes many women and minorities. Republicans increased its control in the Senate from 51 to 53 seats.

Democrats also picked up seven governorships giving them 23, gained a majority of state attorneys general positions and won hundreds of state legislative seats.

Newly elected members of the House of Representatives pose for an official class photo outside the U.S. Capitol on November 14, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Win McNamee

TEGNA’s Adrianna Rodriguez, USA TODAY, and the Associated Press contributed to this report