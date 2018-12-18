PORTLAND, Ore. — Far and away the most popular story, one that continues to be shared now though in ran months ago, features three children of a 9/11 fire fighter who died of cancer.

Teary 'Shark Tank' tribute to firefighter dad yields $1 million in sales

Teachers in Idaho dressed up as Latinos and a border wall for Halloween

KTVB

How many cones did these teachers drive over to get the point where they agreed to dress as a border wall and donned sombreros and panchos.

'We are better than this:' Middleton teachers dress up as border wall, Latinos for Halloween

Former NRA president Charlton Heston has passed but the intensity of his catch-phrase 'from my cold, dead hands' still resonates. An initiative that would have banned assault rifles riled up the Second Amendment faithful.

Oregon initiative would ban assault weapons, require owners to surrender certain guns

Ghosts. Pot. Does the surveillance video prove it? Watch.

Is an Oregon City marijuana shop haunted? Watch surveillance video

"The actions displayed by this employee do not in any way reflect the standard of customer service and professionalism we expect from our employees," says Delta.

Watch: Delta Air Lines employee curses at customer at PDX

A two-fer. Fake news and a fake beard. The picture was photo shopped. But hey, social media.

USA Today

Bearded Obama sends social media into a frenzy

People. Come get your money. It's still there. This story explains how to claim it.

$600 million in state of Oregon unclaimed cash: Are you on the list?

A fight in car with mother who is drunk. Meghan Cordie somehow exits the vehicle in rural Yamhill County. Somehow, she hit a guardrail or support post, broke her back and literally, her heart.

Missing Oregon woman Meighan Cordie died from blunt force trauma

A vibrant Diana Bober loved to go on hikes around Mount Hood and the Columbia Gorge. Sadly, she became the prey of a cougar on the Hunchback Trail near Welches.

Missing hiker found dead near Mount Hood killed by cougar, deputies say

Jerry Ellingson of Fort Myers, Fla, was spotted by a United worker sitting with a small dog. No longer wanting to care for him, his daughter put him on a flight to Denver. Jerry's wife, who lives near Denver, also wanted nothing to do with him.

Man with Alzheimer’s sent on one-way flight to Denver among scores of patients stranded in hospitals