Twitter has always seemed to be President Donald Trump’s preferred method of communication. A day rarely goes by during which the president doesn’t tweet.

Trump used his Twitter account in 2018 to mock world leaders, threaten nuclear war and push out major announcements about his administration. He also occasionally posted congratulatory messages to incoming lawmakers and tweeted condolences after a number of tragic events, including after the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Here are the top 10 most retweeted tweets for @realDonaldTrump in 2018:

10. Calling former vice president Joe Biden “crazy” and “weak”

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

“Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!,” Trump tweeted on March 22.

9. A compilation video of Democrats making statements on illegal immigration

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Don’t worry, the Republicans, and your President, will fix it! pic.twitter.com/xsbuPzXbHj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2018

“Don’t worry, the Republicans, and your President, will fix it,” Trump tweeted on June 20, along with a video of Democrats talking about illegal immigration.

8. Pushing his stance on illegal immigration with 2005 video from then-Senator Barack Obama

I agree with President Obama 100%! pic.twitter.com/PI3aW1Zh5Q — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2018

“I agree with President Obama 100%,” Trump tweeted on Oct. 23 alongside a video of Barack Obama’s remarks from 2005.

7. Reacting after the hearings of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford

Judge Kavanaugh showed America exactly why I nominated him. His testimony was powerful, honest, and riveting. Democrats’ search and destroy strategy is disgraceful and this process has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct, and resist. The Senate must vote! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2018

“Judge Kavanaugh showed America exactly why I nominated him. His testimony was powerful, honest, and riveting. Democrats’ search and destroy strategy is disgraceful and this process has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct, and resist. The Senate must vote!,” Trump tweeted on Sept. 27.

6. Congratulating Brazil’s newly-elected president

Had a very good conversation with the newly elected President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, who won his race by a substantial margin. We agreed that Brazil and the United States will work closely together on Trade, Military and everything else! Excellent call, wished him congrats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2018

“Had a very good conversation with the newly elected President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, who won his race by a substantial margin. We agreed that Brazil and the United States will work closely together on Trade, Military and everything else! Excellent call, wished him congrats!,” Trump tweeted on Oct. 29.

5. Starting 2018 on Twitter by attacking Pakistan

The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!,” Trump tweeted in the early morning hours of Jan. 1.

4. Threatening Iran in all-caps

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

“To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!,” Trump tweeted on July 22.

3. Thanking his unexpected friend, rapper Kanye West

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

“Thank you Kanye, very cool!,” Trump tweeted on April 25, referencing Kanye’s tweet that the two are both brothers and “dragon energy.”

2. A video of people saying he wouldn’t become president

They just didn't get it, but they do now! pic.twitter.com/9T50NupkDy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2018

“They just didn't get it, but they do now!,” Trump tweeted with a video on July 8.

1. Threatening North Korea with his “bigger and more powerful” “Nuclear Button”

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

“North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!,” Trump tweeted on January 2.