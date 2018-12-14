Oregon has been the backdrop for many popular televisions shows and movies over the years including Portlandia, Grimm and The Goonies to name a few. It's no surprise KGW viewers jump at the chance to be included in many of the projects being filmed in the state.

Along with a Hollywood ending, viewers can't resist a chance to earn a little cash on an island in Greece or just relate to the stress that comes with wedding planning. Here are the top 10 entertainment stories read by KGW viewers in 2018.

1. Marching Band experience? Stranger Things needs you!

If you rocked out in the band in your high school or college days this could have been your chance to be on the hit Netflix show Stranger Things.

2 Get paid to live on an island in Greece, take care of a dozen cats

Have you ever dreamed of living on an island in Greece with 55 cats as your only company? Uh, yes, please!

3. Rapper Ludacris buys Georgia woman's groceries at Atlanta Whole Foods

A woman in Atlanta received an act of kindness from a shopper she didn't know. The shopper turned out to be rapper and actor Ludacris.

4. New Netflix show looking for paid extras in Portland.

A new Netflix show called "Trickets" about three teenage girls who form an unlikely friendship in a Shoplifters Anonymous meeting placed a casting call in Portland. The show was looking for paid extras to portray students, teachers, parents and people with "great vehicles to feature."

The show is coming to Netflix sometime in 2019.

5. Now casting for Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Portland fans of the hit show "Pretty Little Liars" were given an opportunity to audition for the spinoff show Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.

The show is centered around the perfect town of Beacon Heights where a group of college friends is struggling with the stress of being overachievers. Just like Pretty Little Liars each person is hiding behind a secret after the aftermath of the town's first murder.

The show was scheduled to film on weekdays, October 17 through January 25, 2019 in the Portland, Clackamas and Forest Grove areas. The show premieres sometime in 2019 on Freeform.

6. New Hulu series starring SNL vet Aidy Bryant looking for extras in Portland

Over the summer, Hulu came knocking on Portland's door in search for extras for their new series "Shrill." The show based on the book "Shrill: Notes from a loud woman" by Lindy West stars SNL veteran Aidy Bryant as a "woman seeking to change her life, not her body." The show specifically looked for people of all shapes, sizes, ethnicities and abilities.

Aidy Bryant in Shrill (2019)

Photo by Allyson Riggs - © 2018 Hulu

The show is scheduled for sometime in 2019.

7. Bride calls off wedding after guests refuse to pay $1,500 each

If you've ever had the pleasure to plan a wedding, you'd understand. After all, it's supposed to be one the most important days of your life. Unfortunately, this bride took it to the next level by asking her guests to pay $1,500 each to attend her destination wedding. When only eight guests responded, she canceled the wedding and turned to Facebook to explain why.

8. McMinnville band 'We Three' to compete on America's Got Talent judge cuts July 31

McMinnville's "We Three" moved on to the final cuts on America's Got Talent. We couldn't be any prouder!

9. We Three to compete on America's Got Talent live shows Aug. 14

We Three moved on to America's Got Talent live show for their chance to win the coveted $1 million and you know we had to help them through.

10. These are the most frequently banned songs at weddings

Let's be honest, you know you had at least one of these at your wedding.