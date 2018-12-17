Facebook can be an odd creature, and it was a basketful of an odd creature that was your most favorite post this year.

Next up, get out the hankie for this compilation video of returning soldiers, sailors and their surprise reunions.

Still have the hankie? You will cry watching the children of a 9/11 cancer victim pitch his invention on 'Shark Tank.'

You love animal stories. Here, a dog chained-up 12 years is finally set free, if just for a few weeks before its death.

We asked you on a Facebook post if you would pay to use the social media site. Most of the 68,000 who commented said, uh, no.

After Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress yesterday afternoon, there was some speculation that a paid version of Facebook could be on the way.

A bear caught in a wildfire suffered burns to its paws. Treatment included burn honey salve, tilapia skin to encourage collagen healing and corn husk coverings paws during recovery.

Who doesn't want to watch Arlington, Texas police officers lip sync to the Spice Girls, and in a Dunkin Donuts no less. You all did, and more than 20,000 of you shared this video.

A Marine is honored for saving a choking toddler. Semper Fi!

Another dog story with a happy ending. Gus was found wandering the streets with a shoestring around his neck and body riddled with pellets. Loving hands led to Gus' recovery and a path to a forever home.

Semper Fi! Part Two. A 3-year-old sings the Marines' Hymn, which his Marine dad sings to him every night.

We had to have an editor's pick. Watch an Oregon Army National Guard Chinook pilot set the rear of the chopper down near the summit of Mount Hood for a rescue. Back story here.